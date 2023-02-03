50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Firefighters credit young girl, family dog with saving loved ones in house fire

A Minnesota fire department credits a young girl and her dog with helping their family escape a...
A Minnesota fire department credits a young girl and her dog with helping their family escape a house fire.(Duluth Minnesota Fire Department)
By Hayley Raatsi and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - A fire department in Minnesota says a family pet and a young girl helped alert others to a house fire.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, firefighters were called to a residential fire late Wednesday night.

KBJR reports that when the first fire truck arrived, crews saw a large garage nearly engulfed in flames. The garage was detached but still within a few inches of a two-story house and appeared connected to the main structure by a room.

Firefighters said the garage’s roof ended up collapsing but they were able to extinguish the flames.

According to the department, a family of four was asleep inside the home when the fire started.

Authorities said a 12-year-old girl was in the house but was able to alert her family of the flames after hearing the family’s dog, Dudley, barking from the garage.

Fire officials said she spotted the fire after she looked outside her bedroom window and woke the rest of the family up before they escaped.

The girl’s father also picked up the search for Dudley. He was able to get him to safety, despite having singed fur.

According to the fire department, the girl’s quick actions prevented more damage. Her father said she acted quickly and calmly.

Officials said there were no injuries reported in the fire and crews were able to keep the flames out of the house.

Fire officials did not immediately release the cause of the fire but estimated initial damages at about $80,000.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Latest News

FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday, Jan....
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
Justice Bus
Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors
Justice Bus
Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors
A Lake Charles city bus was hit by an SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street
Lake Charles city bus involved in accident