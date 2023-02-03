12th Night Royal Court crowns new Lord and Lady
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the countdown to Mardi Gras continues, there was another crowning of the 12th Night Royal Court in Lake Charles.
Lady Laura Leach was surprised by friends and family with a crown, Mardi Gras beads, a plaque and of course, king cake.
Matt Young attended to support Lady Leach, but was surprised himself when he was named Lord.
