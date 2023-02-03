50/50 Thursdays
12th Night Royal Court crowns new Lord and Lady

By Emma Oertling
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the countdown to Mardi Gras continues, there was another crowning of the 12th Night Royal Court in Lake Charles.

Lady Laura Leach was surprised by friends and family with a crown, Mardi Gras beads, a plaque and of course, king cake.

Matt Young attended to support Lady Leach, but was surprised himself when he was named Lord.

Justice Bus
Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors
A Lake Charles city bus was hit by an SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street
