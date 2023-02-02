Wet and chilly for our Thursday

Thursday headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Dress for cold and wet today. We’re in the upper 30s to low-40s. We do have some patchy fog, caution on the roadways is always a good suggestion. The rain looks to be tracking to our north at this point. Even further north in Arkansas and northeast Texas, it’s in the form of a wintry mix, where the temperatures are a little more conducive. We have a stationary front along the gulf, so we continue in this pattern.

We have rain an 80% chance of rain in the forecast this morning and it decreases as we go through the day as the system exits by this evening.

Rain today (KPLC)

We made it up to 43 yesterday. We started out at 39. The record high on this day is 80, and the record low is 15 degrees! We were pretty close to 3/4 of an inch of rain yesterday and just shy of 6 inches of rain for the year so far.

We’re going to continue below average for high temperatures for a few days, then a nice rebound. Overall during the 10-day stretch, we will be a bit warmer as we make our way toward mid-February.

Our next weathermaker (KPLC)

If you’re solar-powered, today is not your day. No sunshine. Significant improvement for our Friday, in fact through the weekend we should have a decent amount of sunshine.

Winds right now out of the north at 5 to 10 miles. We’ll be dealing with that chilly north wind again today gusting 15 to 20 miles an hour at times.

Our weather maker continues to be the front stationery along the gulf with high pressure to our north. The system moves off to the east and high pressure builds in and brings us more sunshine and nicer temperatures Friday. A passing disturbance will bring us more cloud cover on Saturday, but we should stay dry through the weekend.

Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms at various points during our day today we should have breaks now and then as well. The rainfall could be heavy at times. We clear out this evening as far as the rain. As far as the cloud cover, we should clear off at some point on Friday morning.

An 80% chance of showers, heavy at times, and a high of 44 today.

Tonight down to 39.

Friday: becoming mostly sunny with a high of 56.

Chilly Friday night with frost likely a low of 33.

Partly to mostly sunny on Saturday with a high of 58.

Sunshine and even warmer yet for Sunday with a high of 68

We should see low 70s the first part of next week and the rain should hold off till Thursday of next week, so we should have a decent dry stretch once we get past today.

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

