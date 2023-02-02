50/50 Thursdays
Thursday marks two years since deadly plane crash that killed Palermo, Clements

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday marks two years since the deaths of Rock Palermo and Don Clements in a plane crash near Hackberry.

Palermo and Clements were killed when their Cessna aircraft went down on Feb. 2, 2021.

Clements was a financial planner with Global Asset Management.

In addition to being a local attorney, Palermo spearheaded the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office aerial division and served with the Civil Air Patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office on Thursday remembered Palermo on social media.

