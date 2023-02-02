Thursday marks two years since deadly plane crash that killed Palermo, Clements

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday marks two years since the deaths of Rock Palermo and Don Clements in a plane crash near Hackberry.

Palermo and Clements were killed when their Cessna aircraft went down on Feb. 2, 2021.

Clements was a financial planner with Global Asset Management.

In addition to being a local attorney, Palermo spearheaded the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office aerial division and served with the Civil Air Patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office on Thursday remembered Palermo on social media.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.