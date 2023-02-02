SWLA residents say dangerous dogs should not return to neighborhood after attack

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A week ago, a 74-year-old man who lives southeast of Lake Charles was attacked by two German shepherds. His main concern now is that the dogs do not return to the neighborhood.

“I was bit real bad here. They got me here. Then they got me another one right here on my hip and down my leg,” said Harold Guillory, pointing out the areas on his body he says were bitten by two German shepherds.

He said the dogs escaped their fenced backyard and got him while he was taking out the trash.

“Both of them was lunging at me, and they had me against the garage door. I couldn’t move so I took my shoe off and I was trying to fight them off,” Guillory said.

He said he finally was safe when he maneuvered to slip behind a gate, putting it between himself and the attacking dogs. Guillory said since the dogs were not vaccinated, he’s had to take a series of painful rabies shots.

“It’s like somebody hit you in the muscle and it hurts really, really bad,” he said.

The dogs are now in the custody of Calcasieu Animal Control. Guillory does not want the dogs to return to the neighborhood, and moms in the neighborhood, who asked to remain anonymous, agree.

“If these dogs would have gotten a young child, that child would not be with us anymore,” said one mother of small children.

Another felt the same.

“I’m fearful that if it would have been my child walking down the road he wouldn’t have been able to get away. These dogs were fast and hungry,” she said.

Both women said the dogs have chased them, but they got away without being bitten.

“The dogs are extremely vicious. They came at me at a high rate of speed,” one of the mothers said.

“In fear, I drove into my garage and closed the garage door so these dogs couldn’t attack me,” said the other.

The neighbors say at least two joggers and one child have been bitten but that the incidents were not reported to authorities.

The dogs’ owner doesn’t want to make any comments until the investigation is complete. An attorney for animal control said they cannot comment while investigation is ongoing.

