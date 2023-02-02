SWLA Athletes Sign their National Letters of Intent
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wednesday was a big day for high school athletes across the country as they signed their National Letters of Intent making their college decisions official, and it was no different for many athletes here in Southwest Louisiana as 19 athletes from eight different SWLA schools signed their NLIs.
Barbe High School
- Kaden Broussard, Football, Missouri Valley College
DeRidder High School
- Alex Archield, Football, Louisiana Christian University
- Bryant Hammond, Football, Henderson State University
- Ronnie Crosby, Football, Texas A&M University (preferred walk-on)
Elton High School
- Demarcus Jack, Football, Carolina Christian University
Grand Lake High School
- Kent Zaunbrecher, Football, Louisiana Christian University
Iowa High School
- Cydni Reed, softball, LSU Eunice
- Donovan Winey, Football, Centenary College
- Ronald Young, Football, Prairie View A&M
Sam Houston High School
- Dennis Gardere, Football, McNeese State University
- DJ Doga, Football, Missouri Valley College
- Jamorion Jackson, Football, Binn College
- Josh Lemonier, Football, Missouri Valley College
- Trent Miller, Football, Missouri Valley College
- Quinton Simon, Football, Missouri College
St. Louis Catholic High School
- Grant Evans, Football, McNeese State University
- Mason Abshire, Track & Field, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Westlake High School
- Brandon Jupiter, Football, Louisiana Christian University
- Jaqualon Pettieway, Football, Missouri Valley College
