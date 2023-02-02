SWLA Athletes Sign their National Letters of Intent

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wednesday was a big day for high school athletes across the country as they signed their National Letters of Intent making their college decisions official, and it was no different for many athletes here in Southwest Louisiana as 19 athletes from eight different SWLA schools signed their NLIs.

Barbe High School

Kaden Broussard, Football, Missouri Valley College

DeRidder High School

Alex Archield, Football, Louisiana Christian University

Bryant Hammond, Football, Henderson State University

Ronnie Crosby, Football, Texas A&M University (preferred walk-on)

Elton High School

Demarcus Jack, Football, Carolina Christian University

Grand Lake High School

Kent Zaunbrecher, Football, Louisiana Christian University

Iowa High School

Cydni Reed, softball, LSU Eunice

Donovan Winey, Football, Centenary College

Ronald Young, Football, Prairie View A&M

Sam Houston High School

Dennis Gardere, Football, McNeese State University

DJ Doga, Football, Missouri Valley College

Jamorion Jackson, Football, Binn College

Josh Lemonier, Football, Missouri Valley College

Trent Miller, Football, Missouri Valley College

Quinton Simon, Football, Missouri College

St. Louis Catholic High School

Grant Evans, Football, McNeese State University

Mason Abshire, Track & Field, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Westlake High School

Brandon Jupiter, Football, Louisiana Christian University

Jaqualon Pettieway, Football, Missouri Valley College

