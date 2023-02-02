50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 1, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 1, 2023.

Jordan Wayne Bordelon, 29, Westlake: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Gregory James Billedeaux Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons; production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); possession of marijuana; contempt of court; bicycle must have reflectors; resisting a police officer with force; probation detainer.

Brandon Keith Dyson, 27, Ragley: Unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure (2 charges); damage to critical infrastructure (2 charges); theft under $25,000; theft of $25,000 or more; contempt of court.

Brandon Keith Brown, 38, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (5 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Kayla Suzanne Gaugh, 31, Lake Charles: Burglary; unauthorized entry of a place of business (2 charges).

Donald Ray Tyler, 56, DeQuincy: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Trenton Wade Barlow, 47, Vinton: Theft under $25,000; property damage under $50,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Charles Robinson, 43, Vinton: Theft under $25,000; property damage under $50,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kirk Wayne August, 45, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (4 charges).

Daniel Wayman Wright, 49, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); text messaging prohibited; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

