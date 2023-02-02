50/50 Thursdays
Raccoon runs from police inside Colorado business

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Boulder, CO - Cameras were rolling as a raccoon gave officers a run for their money inside one Boulder business.

Police say employees at a Colorado distribution center saw the raccoon when he hopped off their truck the night before. The truck was reportedly hauling pallets from Louisville, and the raccoon crawled up in between them. Employees said although they looked, they didn’t see him again until the next day. He was squished—upside down—between lumber along the wall.

Police spent about 45 minutes with employees trying to get him out peacefully, but when they slid the panel up, the raccoon slipped by and took off running.

“That’s when the one employee showed up clutch with the kennel. I grabbed the trash can and the raccoon darted away from that right into the kennel,” Boulder Police Animal Protection Supervisor J. Whittle said.

Supervisor Whittle then got the Louisville address where the truck had been and transported the raccoon back to his home.

“He had plenty of hiding spots and trees and dumpsters,” she said, “and I hope he found his family and friends back in Louisville.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

