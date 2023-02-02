50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Latest News

Rep Ilhan Omar, R-Minn., gives remarks before a vote to remove her from the Foreign Affairs...
Omar speaks out about vote to remove her from committee
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee
Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.
Dr Pepper introduces new flavor, ‘Strawberries & Cream’
Police in Oregon say the suspect in a violent kidnapping killed two men before being cornered...
Police: Kidnapper wanted for torturing woman, killing 2 strangers found under house
Police in Oregon say the suspect in a violent kidnapping killed two men before being cornered...
Kidnapper leaves bloody trail in Oregon, hides under house