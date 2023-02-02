McNeese Spotlight: 2023 deadlines and Preview Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are a lot of big things happening at McNeese including some deadlines for high school seniors preparing to attend the university. Madison Owens joined us this morning to go over the details.

Deadlines

It’s crunch time for High School seniors who need to apply and submit any missing application documents such as test scores as soon as possible if they haven’t already. This also includes scholarship offers or applications.

While the deadline for Fall Applications is not until August 1, it pays to apply early. For most colleges, early application raise your chance of admission, help secure spots in high-demand majors, give you more time to organize financial aid, and gives you peace of mind for the remainder of your senior year.

Financial Aid

There is help available for those in need of financial aid at the Student Central Office in Chozen Hall on campus.

The office is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. And on Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

It is not required to schedule an appointment in advance and walk-ins are accepted.

Preview Day

McNeese State University will be hosting Preview Day for prospective students and their families from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The free event will begin in the Stokes Auditorium in Hardtner Hall.

Preview Day is a campus-wide open house where participants can learn about admissions, degree programs and majors, Student Central, and campus life, as well as take a campus tour.

The McNeese Bookstore in the New Ranch will also be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Those that attend Preview Day receive 20% off their purchase that day.

Preregistration for the event is encouraged online but attendees may also register at the door beginning at 8:30 a.m. McNeese personnel will be on hand to answer any questions about financial aid, scholarships, TOPS, student services, and housing.

Students and their guests at the event will receive free admission into the McNeese vs. Southern University tennis match at 1 p.m. at the Nancy Hanks Tennis Center.

Participants can receive more information and register online for the event by going to www.mcneese.edu/previewday or by contacting the recruiting office at 337-475-5504

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.