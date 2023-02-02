50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles native Slade Nagle named Tulane offensive coordinator

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Slade Nagle, a former Barbe High and McNeese football player, has been named the new offensive coordinator for Tulane University’s football program.

A Lake Charles native, Nagle earned all-state and all-district honors at Barbe High, where he set school records for passing. He later signed with Clemson, playing there as a freshman before transferring to McNeese State University.

Nagle would graduate from McNeese in 2001 after playing for three years, leading the team to two appearances in the NCAA playoffs and to a Southland Conference title.

During his college career, Nagle had a 19-8 win-loss record as the Cowboy’s starting quarterback and would end his career as the seventh-ranked performer in total offense with 4,977 yards. His career completion percentage of .578 is one of the best in school history and in his final year, he would quarterback the Cowboys to the SLC title by completing 113 of 198 passes for 1,279 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Nagle would later join the Cowboy staff in 2012 serving as running backs coach. In 2014, the Cowboys’ running back corps would rush for 2,441 yards and score 28 touchdowns. During his final season at McNeese, the Cowboys posted a 10-1 overall record but would fall to Sam Houston State in the first round of the FCS playoffs. In his two seasons at running backs coach, McNeese gained a combined record of 33-13 including two 10-win seasons and two FCS playoff appearances.

