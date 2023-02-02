50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

La. House approves Incentive fund dollars for insurers

Lawmakers gathered on the opening day of a special session on the insurance crisis in Louisiana.
Lawmakers gathered on the opening day of a special session on the insurance crisis in Louisiana.(Source: WVUE)
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bill to fund incentives for insurance companies cleared a major hurdle in the legislature on Wednesday (Feb.1).

After hours of questioning Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, the House voted 90 to 8 in favor of House Bill 1, which places $45 million into an incentive fund to help attract insurers to Louisiana.

Eight insurers failed financially after the 2020, and 2021 hurricanes in Louisiana and some others stopped writing wind and hail policies causing Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort, to inherit 125,000 policies.

Donelon thinks the incentive funds will entice more insurers to write coverage in the state.

“It will incentivize companies to come write business in our state in hard-to-write areas, particularly in coastal Louisiana. By doing that, we will not only benefit those who are faced with getting their coverage from the market of last resort that just experienced a 63% rate increase across the board,” said Donelon.

Rep. Jean Paul Coussan, R-Lafayette, questioned Donelon about what he said was fraud, waste, and abuse in the insurance industry.

“These companies have the free ability to spend this extra profit on marketing, advertising, any other expense line that they’d like to spend it on, correct?” asked Coussan.

Donelon replied, “With the limitation on how they invest their money which is regulated generally, the answer to your question is correct but only you [legislature] can put those limitations in place, I can’t.”

HB 2, which prohibits insurers who filed for bankruptcy or were declared insolvent also passed out of the House.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

Futurecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More cold and rain as we head into Thursday; then we improve
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
Westlake homicide
Live-in nanny accused of sexual relationship with 15-year-old in Jennings
Live-in nanny accused of inappropriate relationship with 15-year-old in Jennings