Investigation continues into ‘heartbreaking’ theft of squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana

Broussard, La. (KPLC) - The investigation into the theft of a dozen squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana over the weekend continues with no leads or suspects, KATC reports.

Zoo Director Matt Oldenburg said he and his family have been owners of Zoosiana for more than 21 years. He said this is an unfortunate crime against a family-owned business.

“It’s a very sad situation, obviously, we’re heartbroken. The incident did occur around midnight between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. We don’t have a lot of details at this time, it’s still an ongoing investigation,” he said.

Oldenburg told KATC the burglary took him by surprise because Zoosiana was recently recognized for its success in breeding the species.

“We have been very successful with our family of squirrel monkeys. A group of squirrel monkeys is actually called a troop. And, we’ve had a good run with our troop of squirrel monkeys. They’ve been very prolific and they have very strong family units,” Oldenburg said.

Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier said there are no tips so far on where the monkeys could be or who took them, KATC reports.

“Right now, they are facing a burglary charge of taking the animals, and I mean, we really need to get them back to their habitat, because when you take them out of their habitat because they’re the kind of creatures of nature, so they need to be out in their habitat that they have,” Olivier said.

Tuesday evening, police investigating the theft of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo followed a tip to an abandoned home, where they found the monkeys safe in a closet. That incident also remains under investigation.

