50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

House passes both bills during special session, sends to Senate Finance

We’re three days in and both bills are now halfway through the legislative process.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re three days in and both bills are now halfway through the legislative process.

Moving forward they will need the same support they’ve been having but over on the Senate side. Today each House member was able to ask Commissioner Donelon their questions and give their concerns. While most on the floor seemed prepared to vote in favor, there were some who did not see the commissioner’s plan to put $45 million into an incentive fund as the appropriate solution.

“If we’re gonna say that we’re just doing something to do something over nothing, I’m with you okay. If you say that this is the only bill and this the only option that we have, I get that but that’s part of the problem. We should have had more options to deal with this,” said Rep. Edmond Jordan (D).

Commissioner Donelon said he spoke with both Democrat and Republican caucuses earlier this week and tried to get everyone on the same page, but said both groups felt the same for the most part, concerned and skeptical. Several shared their own recent experience.

“My premium went up and I’ve been getting calls over and over that happened to other individuals all over my district. This is not the perfect bill but it is the only bill and it is the only hope for south Louisiana. So, I beg you to support this bill,” Rep. Timothy Kerner pleaded with lawmakers.

“Mine increased by 164% over last year...Is all of our hope tied to this bill? Oh goodness, I hope not...But some hope is,” added Rep. Beryl Amedee (R).

An amendment was added requiring 25% of the new policies from companies who come to the state and take money from the incentive fund, to be taken from Citizens, one of the state’s largest insurance companies.

The bill passed with a 90-8 vote and Rep. John Stefanski’s (R) vetting bill passed unanimously. Both now head to Senate Finance, a committee chaired by Sen. Bodi White, who’s taken issue with the commissioner’s job performance.

Yesterday the commissioner said the senator made it clear he did not support the incentive program when he asked for the money during the regular session.

“I think it will be okay there. I have not spoken to, I’ve reached out to senator white but have not heard back from him. I think he recognizes how, being the savvy and experienced legislator that he is, that this is an emergency,” said Commissioner Donelon.

Senate Finance will take up both bills tomorrow afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

Live-in nanny accused of sexual relationship with 15-year-old in Jennings
Live-in nanny accused of inappropriate relationship with 15-year-old in Jennings
Jeffery Istre joins race for governor
Jeffery Istre joins race for governor
Lake Charles man concerned for neighborhood safety after dog attack
SWLA residents say dangerous dogs should not return to neighborhood after attack
Investigation continues into ‘heartbreaking’ theft of squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana
Investigation continues into ‘heartbreaking’ theft of squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana
Investigation continues into ‘heartbreaking’ theft of squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana
Investigation continues into ‘heartbreaking’ theft of squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana