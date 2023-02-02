50/50 Thursdays
Food For Thought volunteers doing their best to feed children in need despite inflation

By Devon Distefano
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The effects of inflation are being felt throughout many homes in Southwest Louisiana.

With inflation driving up costs of nearly everything, families are struggling to keep up. Food For Thought in Lake Charles is making it their mission to ease some of the burden families face by providing food items to kids before they head home for the weekend.

“So it’s just a little something so when that child goes home on Friday, they know that they’re carrying a bag with 16 items in it that they can stretch out until Monday morning,” Food For Thought founder Dewanna Tarver said.

Tarver said when the program began last school year, they gave out food to around 250 students weekly, and as of last week, they now serve for more than 1,100.

“The supply has loosened up a lot so we don’t have trouble getting the food but the cost is just constantly increasing,” Tarver said.

Despite hurdles, those at Food For Thought are doing everything they can to help every child that comes their way.

“It’s definitely been a challenge, but we are determined not to turn a school down that needs to add a child, they don’t give us a name or anything, they just tell us we need to increase by one or two or three and we know that’s a face of a child, that they’ve seen that have this need,” Tarver said.

Food For Thought serves more than 30 schools in Calcasieu Parish, and Tarver said their costs have increased dramatically due to higher prices and an increase in students they serve.

“Before it was about 1,100 to 1,200 dollars a week. We’re now spending about 6,000 on food,” Tarver said.

To donate, CLICK HERE.

