Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Eastbound is currently closed near Lakeshore Dr. due to a vehicle accident, according to DOTD.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto Lakeshore Dr.

I-10 East is now closed at Lakeshore Drive due to an accident at Ryan Street. Congestion has reached the Calcasieu River Bridge. Traffic is being diverted onto Lakeshore Drive. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) February 2, 2023

