FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice dry stretch of weather starts Friday

A much drier stretch of weather is on the way for SW Louisiana.
By Max Lagano
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a downright gloomy past several days, much better weather is on the way! The front that brought all the rain and cold weather this week begins to head east, and behind it will come high pressure. By Friday, this means rain exits the area and breaks of sun returns to SW Louisiana for the afternoon! High temperatures will rise into the mid 50′s, though wind gusts of 20-30 mph will be in place. For Friday night, those winds begin to relax which means temperatures quickly crash after the sun sets. Lows will be in the low-to-mid 30′s, with some areas north of I-10 dipping below the freezing mark.

high pressure moves closely Friday to dry us off.
high pressure moves closely Friday to dry us off.(KPLC)

By Saturday, winds switch to a more southerly direction and begins a warming trend. High’s will be in the 50′s again despite a few clouds nearby. But Sunday will be warmer yet with temps that warm all the way into the upper 60′s during the afternoon! This will make this weekend a great time to be outside with dry weather and warming temps.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Thee early part of next week may see us return to the low 70′s ahead of another cold front by mid-week. That front would bring the next chance for showers and storms. But until then we will finally have a nice dry stretch of weather. Enjoy!

- Max Lagano

