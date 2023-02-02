50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Boil order for Town of Elton lifted

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elton, LA (KPLC) - A boil order for the Town of Elton has been lifted, according to town officials.

The boil advisory was put in place on Tuesday evening due to low water pressure.

An advisory is still in effect for all East Allen Waterworks customers on Hwy 190 West, South Powell Road and the Coushatta Reservation due to a broken water line at the reservation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Latest News

House generic
New housing assistance program helping buy dream homes for first responders, teachers
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-10 E closed near Lakeshore Dr.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-10 E closed near Lakeshore Dr.
Health Headlines: Researchers calling vitamin D deficiency “invisible epidemic”
Health Headlines: Researchers calling vitamin D deficiency “invisible epidemic”
Health Headlines: Researchers calling vitamin D deficiency “invisible epidemic”
Health Headlines: Researchers calling vitamin D deficiency “invisible epidemic”