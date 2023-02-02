Boil order for Town of Elton lifted

Elton, LA (KPLC) - A boil order for the Town of Elton has been lifted, according to town officials.

The boil advisory was put in place on Tuesday evening due to low water pressure.

An advisory is still in effect for all East Allen Waterworks customers on Hwy 190 West, South Powell Road and the Coushatta Reservation due to a broken water line at the reservation.

