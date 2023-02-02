50/50 Thursdays
Additional charges added for Jennings man accused in Lake Arthur burglary

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish officials announced additional charges for a man accused of burglarizing a Lake Arthur home on Jan. 30.

Clay Joseph Hebert, 22, of Jennings was initially arrested on two counts of illegal possession of stolen things.

He now faces additional charges, including 1 count aggravated burglary, 1 count simple burglary, 13 counts theft of a firearm, 1 count theft of a motor vehicle, 1 count theft, 1 count simple criminal damage to property, and 2 counts contributing to delinquency of juveniles.

Jeff Davis Parish detectives are still working the investigation and looking for additional property taken in the burglary.

Anyone with information on the burglary can contact Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s office detectives at (337) 821-2106.

