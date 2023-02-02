12th Street at Highway 14 temporarily closing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The eastbound turn lane of 12th Street, between 9th Avenue and Highway 14 will be closed to traffic beginning on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the City of Lake Charles.

The time of closing is set for 7 a.m. This lane closure will also affect the southbound turn lane on Highway 14 at 12th Street.

Contractors will be repairing an underground sewer force main. Closure is expected to last until 6 p.m.

