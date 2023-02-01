Woman accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in Jennings

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A woman from Two Rivers, WI, has been arrested after being accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies were dispatched to a residence on Son Guillote Road in Jennings after receiving a call that the individual’s live-in nanny had threatened to harm herself with a knife and that he had pushed her out of the kitchen.

When deputies arrived, they learned from the caller that an argument had started when he had found Snap Chat messages between his 15-year-old son and the Nanny allegedly indicating inappropriate sexual behavior between them.

Izabella Rose Quistorf, 20, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. After being released, she was booked into the parish jail for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

