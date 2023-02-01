50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Woman accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in Jennings

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A woman from Two Rivers, WI, has been arrested after being accused of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies were dispatched to a residence on Son Guillote Road in Jennings after receiving a call that the individual’s live-in nanny had threatened to harm herself with a knife and that he had pushed her out of the kitchen.

When deputies arrived, they learned from the caller that an argument had started when he had found Snap Chat messages between his 15-year-old son and the Nanny allegedly indicating inappropriate sexual behavior between them.

Izabella Rose Quistorf, 20, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. After being released, she was booked into the parish jail for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual...
Beyoncé brings ‘Renaissance’ World Tour to New Orleans
Health Headlines: Video games and crossword puzzles linked to cognitive benefits
Health Headlines: Video games and crossword puzzles linked to cognitive benefits
Health Headlines: Video games and crossword puzzles linked to cognitive benefits
Health Headlines: Video games and puzzles linked to cognitive benefits