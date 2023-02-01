SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 31, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 31, 2023.

Dominique Keith Henry, 28, Westlake: Probation violation; contempt of court (2 charges).

Casey Alexander Menard, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Jesse Ross Dupin, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Courtney Breonna Benard, 25, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.

Alexis Shermaine Caldwell, 26, Lake Charles: Battery.

Nathan Warner Koonce, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Joe Lannis Rideau II, 42, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000 (5 charges); theft under $1,000 (9 charges); property damage under $1,000; trespassing; contempt of court (2 charges).

Randy Allan Tiner, 43, League City, TX: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; no license for home improvement (2 charges).

Michael Shannon Miller, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Aaron Orsot, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; domestic abuse; resisting a police officer with force.

John Wane, 47, Vinton: Trespassing; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Rena Raby, 42, New Orleans: Speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyrone David Bartie, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

