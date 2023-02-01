50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 31, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 31, 2023.

Dominique Keith Henry, 28, Westlake: Probation violation; contempt of court (2 charges).

Casey Alexander Menard, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Jesse Ross Dupin, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Courtney Breonna Benard, 25, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.

Alexis Shermaine Caldwell, 26, Lake Charles: Battery.

Nathan Warner Koonce, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Joe Lannis Rideau II, 42, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000 (5 charges); theft under $1,000 (9 charges); property damage under $1,000; trespassing; contempt of court (2 charges).

Randy Allan Tiner, 43, League City, TX: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; no license for home improvement (2 charges).

Michael Shannon Miller, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Aaron Orsot, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; domestic abuse; resisting a police officer with force.

John Wane, 47, Vinton: Trespassing; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Rena Raby, 42, New Orleans: Speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyrone David Bartie, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

Futurecast Wednesday afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Continuing to get colder with additional rain at times Wednesday
Jennings man arrested after side-by-side, generators, guns stolen from Lake Arthur home
Authorities urge people to not be ‘soft target’ to copper wire thieves
Authorities urge people to not be ‘soft target’ to copper wire thieves
Authorities urge people to not be ‘soft target’ to copper wire thieves
Copper wire theives