Seven high schoolers sign with McNeese bringing signing class to 33

Charles “Tre” Simmons - QB - 6-0 – 170 - Tusculum University - Temple Terrace, Fla. (Two years of eligibility remaining): First Team All-South Atlantic Conference Mountain Division… led the SAC in five offensive categories including passing yards (2,384 – 28th in NCAA II), passing yards per game (216.7 ypg – 34th in NCAA II), total offensive yards (243.5 ypg – 33rd in NCAA II) passing touchdowns (21), and completions per game (16.09 cpg – 46th in NCAA II)… started in all 11 games for the Pioneers as posted a completion percentage of .546 and was responsible for 144 points which included his 21 TD passes, two touchdown runs and a TD reception… completed a TD pass in 10 of his 11 games including a career-best five touchdown tosses in the season-opening win over St. Augustine’s, earning him SAC Player of the Week honors… ran for a career-best 122 yards in TU’s road win at Catawba which included a 44-yard TD scamper… posted a career-best 71-yard touchdown rush against Carson-Newman which is the 10th-longest run from scrimmage in school history and the longest ever by a Tusculum quarterback… in TU’s 49-14 win over Erskine, he accounted for four touchdowns (3 pass, 1 receiving) and was named the College Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sportswriters Association (TSWA)… in his two seasons at Tusculum, threw for 3,160 passing yards (6th in TU history) and 29 touchdowns (6th in TU history)… his 3,583 total offensive yards are ranked seventh in the Tusculum record book… as a freshman in 2021, appeared in nine games at quarterback including starts in the last two games of the season... Passed for 776 yards with eight touchdowns and only one interception... Also rushed for 128 yards on 41 carries with three touchdowns... Passed for 362 yards and three touchdowns in season-finale win over Carson-Newman (Nov. 13)... Went 16-for-24 for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the second half against Catawba (Oct. 30)... Rushed for a TD at Catawba... Also rushed for a TD vs Carson-Newman and at St. Augustine’s (Sep. 4). High School: Graduated from Bloomingdale HS in Valrico, Fla... Coached by Jake Coulson... All-State first team... Hillsborough County Offensive Player of the Year... District Champions... Region Champions... Most passing yards in school history.