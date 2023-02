Seven high schoolers sign with McNeese bringing signing class to 33

Played three seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College (one was a Covid year) and helped guide the Rangers to a 10-2 record this past season and an appearance in the NJCAA Division I playoff semifinals and a final No. 3 ranking… earned second team All-MACCC North Division honors in 2022… appeared in 23 games during his career as the Rangers won the 2021 MACCC Championships and the 2020 National Community College Football Championship… off the field, named to the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 President’s Lists...named a Distinguished Academic All-MACCC and first team NJCAA All-Academic performer… a member of the inaugural Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in 2022… High School: played for coach Alan Peacock at Center Hill...helped anchor a Mustang offensive line that paved the way for 3,046 rushing yards as a senior...chosen first team All-Region 1-5A...selected to the Mississippi Association of Coaches 5A All-State second team...recognized as a Lindy Callahan Scholar Athlete...off the field, maintained a 5.0 GPA and scored a 30 on the ACT...tutored other students in math during high school...was a member of Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society and Beta Club...recognized on the principal’s list throughout high school...recognized as Rotary Student of the Month for October 2019...teammates with current Ranger James Mitchell III...received interest from the University of the Cumberlands, William Penn University, Belhaven, Oberlin College, Kenyon College, Culver-Stockton, Jacksonville University and a handful of MACCC programs.

Squad member for Iowa State in 2022…NJCAA 2020 Offensive Player of the Year … NJCAA first team All-American and all-conference pick and ICCAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 … two-time all-region selection … team went 18-2 in his two years at quarterback … threw for 2,147 yards while completing 159-of-301 passes in 2021 … had 18 touchdown passes … completed 63.3 percent of his passes (131-of-207) and had 23 touchdowns to just four interceptions to earn NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year honors as a freshman … threw for 1,811 yards and posted a 169.6 QB efficiency rating … had two or more touchdown passes in all eight games and threw for 401 yards vs. Iowa Central … coached by Scott Strohmeier…First Team Super State selection by the Lincoln Journal Star and First Team All-State by the Omaha World as a senior … led team to a perfect 13.0 record and state title in 2019 … completed 69.6 percent of his passes (195-of-280) and threw for 2,943 yards … had 36 touchdown passes and just one interception … also rushed for 521 yards and four touchdowns … tallied nine games with three or more touchdown passes … coached by Michael Huffman.

In 2022, caught 22 passes for 344 yards and a touchdowns… averaged 15.6 yards per catch… returned 23 punts for 326 yards for a 14.6 average to go along with a touchdown… 2nd team All-MACCC as a returner… vs. SW Mississippi College, returned four punts for a 30.8 average which included a 75-yard return for a touchdown… helped lead team to a 6-4 record and an appearance in the MACCC semifinals… as a freshman in 2021, played in all 9 games, starting 8, and caught 17 passes for 158 yards ... Caught passes in 8 of 9 games ... Earned NJCAA All-Academic Second Team and Distinguished Academic All-MACCC honors.As a senior, caught 21 passes for 500 yards and 8 TD and had 23 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 2 FF, 1 FR, 4 PBU and 1 FG block … Selected to play in Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game ... Named to PineBeltSports All-Area Team ... As a junior, had 31 catches for 579 yards and 5 TD and had 22 tackle, 18 assists, 3 INT, 5 PD and 1 FR … As a sophomore, had 19 catches for 241 yards and 2 TD … Played for Coach Marcus Boyles.

Helped lead Coach Buddy Stephens’ East Mississippi Community College Lions to a combined two-year record of 17-4, back-to-back MACCC playoff appearances, and consecutive No. 6 final rankings in the NJCAA Division I poll… Member of EMCC’s 2022 MACCC championship team (8-3 record) and 2021 MACCC North Division title team (9-1 record)… Recorded 24 total tackles, three pass breakups and had a pass interception this past year as a sophomore for the Lions… Began the year with four stops, including half a QB sack, and an INT against Copiah-Lincoln… His three pass breakups on the year all came during the last four games - Itawamba as well as MACCC playoff wins over Mississippi Gulf Coast and Northwest Mississippi… Had seven total tackles as an EMCC freshman in 2021…Two-time All-Region 8-4A First Team Defense at Moss Point High School.

Appeared in all 11 games this past season as a sophomore… as a freshman, played in seven games for the national runner-up Blazers under current Cowboys head coach Gary Goff ... Helped block for an offense that finished second nationally in total offense at 508.7 yards per game and led the nation in the fewest sacks allowed all season (1) for a 0.29 clip ... He also helped block for a rushing offense that had three 1,000-yard rushers this past season and the sixth-best rushing offense in the country at 255.8 yards per game ... The Blazers finished fourth in the GSC in passing offense at 252.9 yards per game for 37th nationally, while the team was 21st nationally in passing efficiency at a 151.27 clip… in high school, earned All-Northwest Florida honors… recorded 59 knockdown blocks his senior season.

Played in 11 games, missing the Troy game ... Recorded 13 total tackles, including nine solo stops ... Recorded a season-high four tackles against Georgia Southern including a pair of solo stops ... Recorded three tackles each against Bowling Green and Alcorn State (all solo stops) ... Also recorded tackles against Texas State and No. 15 Coastal Carolina ... Recorded 3.5 sacks on the season, including three solo stops ... Recorded two sacks against Bowling Green and another against Georgia Southern.Considered a three-star junior-college recruit by 247Sports.com , which had him rated the fifth-best outside linebacker in the country as well as among the top 25 prospects in the state and top 85 nationally ... A first-team all-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) South Division as a sophomore in 2020 ... Was credited with 14 total stops, including 1½ behind the line, to help the Wolves win two of their three games in the fall ... Recorded a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass break up as well ... Had a season-best eight tackles with a sack and a forced fumble in finale against East Central (Miss.) CC ... Posted 21 tackles — with five of those for loss — and recovered a fumble his freshman season at the school ... Finished with a season-high six stops, including one behind the line, against eventual national champion Mississippi Gulf Coast CC ... Credited with two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in win over Northeast Mississippi CC ... Made five stops with one behind the line of scrimmage in match-up with Hinds (Miss.) CC as well.Competed in football, basketball, baseball, and cross country and track and field at J.Z. Georgia High ... Credited with 16 sacks his senior year.Full name is Christopher Rias Jr. ... Born May 4, 2000, in North Carrollton, Miss. ... Son of Chris Sr. and Geraldine Rias ... Favorite movie is “Friday” ... Favorite team is the Buffalo Bills ... Favorite player is K’Lavon Chaisson ... Favorite musical artists are Da Real Gee Money, Big Scarr, Lil Baby and Young Dolph ... Favorite food is chicken ... Favorite subject is English ... Likes to fish in his free time ... Was also recruited by Southern Mississippi and Western Kentucky.

Charles “Tre” Simmons - QB - 6-0 – 170 - Tusculum University - Temple Terrace, Fla. (Two years of eligibility remaining): First Team All-South Atlantic Conference Mountain Division… led the SAC in five offensive categories including passing yards (2,384 – 28th in NCAA II), passing yards per game (216.7 ypg – 34th in NCAA II), total offensive yards (243.5 ypg – 33rd in NCAA II) passing touchdowns (21), and completions per game (16.09 cpg – 46th in NCAA II)… started in all 11 games for the Pioneers as posted a completion percentage of .546 and was responsible for 144 points which included his 21 TD passes, two touchdown runs and a TD reception… completed a TD pass in 10 of his 11 games including a career-best five touchdown tosses in the season-opening win over St. Augustine’s, earning him SAC Player of the Week honors… ran for a career-best 122 yards in TU’s road win at Catawba which included a 44-yard TD scamper… posted a career-best 71-yard touchdown rush against Carson-Newman which is the 10th-longest run from scrimmage in school history and the longest ever by a Tusculum quarterback… in TU’s 49-14 win over Erskine, he accounted for four touchdowns (3 pass, 1 receiving) and was named the College Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sportswriters Association (TSWA)… in his two seasons at Tusculum, threw for 3,160 passing yards (6th in TU history) and 29 touchdowns (6th in TU history)… his 3,583 total offensive yards are ranked seventh in the Tusculum record book… as a freshman in 2021, appeared in nine games at quarterback including starts in the last two games of the season... Passed for 776 yards with eight touchdowns and only one interception... Also rushed for 128 yards on 41 carries with three touchdowns... Passed for 362 yards and three touchdowns in season-finale win over Carson-Newman (Nov. 13)... Went 16-for-24 for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the second half against Catawba (Oct. 30)... Rushed for a TD at Catawba... Also rushed for a TD vs Carson-Newman and at St. Augustine’s (Sep. 4). High School: Graduated from Bloomingdale HS in Valrico, Fla... Coached by Jake Coulson... All-State first team... Hillsborough County Offensive Player of the Year... District Champions... Region Champions... Most passing yards in school history.