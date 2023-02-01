50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Overcast with light rain today. Chilly as well.

Better Friday
Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
By Jeff Andrews
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Wednesday headlines
Wednesday headlines(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A very cloudy start and we have another gloomy day ahead for us. Areas north of us are experiencing a wintry mix. We’re not expecting anything like that, even for our northern viewers. The ground is still too warm as well to stick. We do expect light rain off and on today and a much wetter day ahead for Thursday, so plan accordingly.

Rain chance
Rain chance(KPLC)

January is in the books. We had a warmer-than-average month by about 3 degrees. We typically average about 63 in January for a high temperature. We averaged 66 for our highs. The average temperature overall 57.6 (high-low/2) which was also about three to four degrees above normal. We hit 77 degrees four different times in January (we’ve hit 80 before in January our coldest night was 32. As far as rain, we were pretty close to what we typically get for the month of January (one of our wetter months) with 5.09″ of rain. 5.89″ is “Normal”.

Wind chill
Wind chill(KPLC)

A lot of cloud cover as we start our day, and the light rain looks to stay mostly to our north. The afternoon looks to bring scattered showers across the entire viewing area. Rain will likely impact your Thursday morning commute, as it could be moderate to heavy at times. Throughout the course of the day we’re expecting a decent amount of rainfall. Totals in the half-inch rain. Severe weather is not expected Thursday, but you could be dealing with some ponding on the roadways. We clear off Friday and head towards a drier weekend.

As far as today, all I can offer you is 40s . We’re likely to hang in the low to mid 40s at best today, with light rain off and on.

Tonight down to 42.

The groundhog is not likely to see his shadow Thursday as we have a 70% chance of seeing rain, heavy at times. Breezy as well and ahigh of only 48.

We start to clear off on Friday and we will be a little bit milder with a high of 56.

Chilly overnight Friday in the mid-30s. low 30s for northern viewers. Frost is likely.

Lots of sunshine for Saturday and warming up to 58.

A little more cloud cover on our Sunday,but we’re getting back towards 70 once again with a high of 67.

We start our next week mild and we also have a chance of seeing showers here and there as well but overall our temperatures look to be at or above normal.

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday AM forecast
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday AM forecast
a Chilly day ahead
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday forecast
Futurecast Wednesday afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Continuing to get colder with additional rain at times Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Even colder Wednesday with rain back on the increase later in the day