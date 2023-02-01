FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Overcast with light rain today. Chilly as well.

Wednesday headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A very cloudy start and we have another gloomy day ahead for us. Areas north of us are experiencing a wintry mix. We’re not expecting anything like that, even for our northern viewers. The ground is still too warm as well to stick. We do expect light rain off and on today and a much wetter day ahead for Thursday, so plan accordingly.

Rain chance (KPLC)

January is in the books. We had a warmer-than-average month by about 3 degrees. We typically average about 63 in January for a high temperature. We averaged 66 for our highs. The average temperature overall 57.6 (high-low/2) which was also about three to four degrees above normal. We hit 77 degrees four different times in January (we’ve hit 80 before in January our coldest night was 32. As far as rain, we were pretty close to what we typically get for the month of January (one of our wetter months) with 5.09″ of rain. 5.89″ is “Normal”.

Wind chill (KPLC)

A lot of cloud cover as we start our day, and the light rain looks to stay mostly to our north. The afternoon looks to bring scattered showers across the entire viewing area. Rain will likely impact your Thursday morning commute, as it could be moderate to heavy at times. Throughout the course of the day we’re expecting a decent amount of rainfall. Totals in the half-inch rain. Severe weather is not expected Thursday, but you could be dealing with some ponding on the roadways. We clear off Friday and head towards a drier weekend.

As far as today, all I can offer you is 40s . We’re likely to hang in the low to mid 40s at best today, with light rain off and on.

Tonight down to 42.

The groundhog is not likely to see his shadow Thursday as we have a 70% chance of seeing rain, heavy at times. Breezy as well and ahigh of only 48.

We start to clear off on Friday and we will be a little bit milder with a high of 56.

Chilly overnight Friday in the mid-30s. low 30s for northern viewers. Frost is likely.

Lots of sunshine for Saturday and warming up to 58.

A little more cloud cover on our Sunday,but we’re getting back towards 70 once again with a high of 67.

We start our next week mild and we also have a chance of seeing showers here and there as well but overall our temperatures look to be at or above normal.

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

