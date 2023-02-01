McNeese WBB enters the final stretch of the season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last week the McNeese Women’s Basketball team had a rollercoaster two games as they beat Incarnate Word 69-34 in San Antonio, but two days later they fell 78-61 to Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, ending their four game win streak as the Islanders improved to 8-1 in Southland play, while the Cowgirls fell to 5-4.

Three weeks ago the McNeese Cowgirls were 1-3, and still hadn’t won a road game, but three weeks later, they’ve completely turned their season around, are 5-4 in Southland play, and 8-12 overall, and now they sit at fifth in the Southland Conference with nine games remaining in the regular season, and a real chance to make some noise down the home stretch of their season.

The Cowgirls’ second half of their conference schedule gets started with two teams they’ve already lost to this season, Lamar at the Legacy Center on Thursday who beat the Cowgirls in the Southland opener in December 82-61, and Texas A&M - Commerce on Saturday who beat the Cowgirls 79-71 a couple of weeks ago, so the question is; does this leave McNeese hungry for revenge?

“It should, and I think it does, you still have to go play the games, ones gonna be on the road, ones gonna be at home, I still think, except for two games this year against two top 25 teams, we beat ourselves, it’s just what it is, we need to be better” said McNeese head coach Lynn Kennedy leading up to this week’s games.

As mentioned, the Cowgirls are 5-4 in Southland play, and fifth in the conference standings with nine games remaining, but as coach Kennedy said on Tuesday, McNeese isn’t focused on where they’re at in the conference standings, they’re focused on the games at hand.

“No, we talk about where our place is, you know and we’re three weeks removed from being 1-3, it all can change, and we know that, we’ve got to continue playing better basketball, and to do those things that are getting us to this point now, but I do like the last couple of weeks that we’ve played” said coach Kennedy.

McNeese’s game against Lamar will tip-off at 5:00 on Thursday at the Legacy Center.

