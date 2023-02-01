LEGAL CORNER: Can I be sued for not building something I didn’t agree to build?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: I purchased three lots from a developer. The elevation of the lot I wanted to build my home on was lower than the other two. I was concerned that when it rained, the water from the other lots would drain onto my home property.

I asked the developer if it would be ok if I lowered the elevation of the other lots to be even with my home lot and he agreed. After I began working to lower the other lots, the developer wanted me to also extend the wall at the back of the lots.

I refused and he sued me for breach of contract for not completing the work on the lots AND not building the wall. We agreed to lowering the lots but, can he force me to build a wall when we did not agree to that?

ANSWER: A modification of a contract, oral or written, requires the mutual consent of both or all parties to the contract.

Therefore, one party to a contract may not singularly alter its terms without the consent of the other party.

A valid modification of a contract requires a meeting of the minds of the parties, which must be spelled out, either expressly or impliedly, with sufficient certainty and agreed upon by both parties.

QUESTION: An accident, fire, and explosion occurred near my home, but we did not smell any chemicals. Me and my two minor children were at home sleeping when the explosion occurred.

Their residence was approximately 2,000 feet from the epicenter of the explosion. Almost immediately after the explosion, we began to hear police vehicles, fire trucks, and ambulances as part of the emergency response that lasted for several hours.

We soon went back to sleep. However, due to concerns for our safety, we moved away from the refinery. Should we file suit against the refinery for emotional distress?

ANSWER: To recover for mental anguish or emotional distress under this Article, the injured person must suffer such harm that one can reasonably expect a person in the claimant’s position to suffer serious mental anguish or emotional distress from the experience.

The claimant’s mental anguish or emotional distress must be severe, debilitating, and foreseeable.

You would have to prove damages for emotional distress, physical injury, property damage, or financial loss. Although your concerns for the safety of you and your children are valid, to prevail in court, again, damages must be proven.

QUESTION: I moved my elderly parents to LA so that I could take care of them. However, when I apply for any government benefits for them, I’m always told they are not eligible because they are not domiciled here. Would you explain what this means?

ANSWER: Domicile is maintained until the acquisition of a new domicile. A natural person changes domicile when he moves his residence (the place where they live) to another location with the intent to make that location his habitual residence.

CCA 45 Proof of one’s intent to establish or change domicile depends on the circumstances. A sworn declaration of intent recorded in the parishes from which and to which he intends to move may be considered as evidence of intent.

Other forms of proof could be mailing addresses, driver’s licenses, medical registrations, or other government-issued benefits or IDs.

