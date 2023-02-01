FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More cold and rain as we head into Thursday; then we improve

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Only about 24 to 36 more hours to go of this gloomy cold and rainy weather as we begin to transition to some drier weather by Friday and bring ourselves out of these cold winter wet doldrums we’ve been in for most of the week. In the meantime, we have more rain on the way as we head into tonight especially late after getting a little bit of a break this afternoon from showers earlier, but you’ll certainly want to keep the umbrellas handy as we will see a possibility of showers returning as we move into the late night hours and early on Friday.

Tomorrow morning brings a threat of some heavier rain as a reinforcing front pushes through during the daytime hours and those showers and heavier downpours could kick up before sunrise tomorrow so be prepared for that as you’re heading out the door to work in school. On top of that it will remain cold temperatures will not be getting out of the 30s and 40s across most of the area tomorrow but the good news is we will be warm enough that anything we see fall will be all in the form of rain so no threat of any ice or wintry weather in store for our area as we head into your Thursday. Outside of that it will just be a gloomy forecast once those showers move out Thursday afternoon and evening as we drop temperatures again back into the upper 30s for lows tomorrow night.

By Friday we’ll start the morning off with cloud cover and begin to see some sunshine pushing back in by the afternoon and that should take our temperatures up into the 50s later in the day on Friday so that will be the start of getting out of this cold pattern that we’re in and that continues into the weekend as we see a return of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday. By Saturday morning we could start off with a little bit of a light freeze that’s where those temperatures will be in the 30s but warming back up into the 50s by the afternoon with sunshine.

The warm up continues for Sunday with sunshine and highs into the upper 60s back up to around 70 by Monday with another active storm track ahead for next week showers and a few thunderstorms becoming more likely as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday as another front sweeps through the area and depending on the timing those showers could linger into late in the week but some indications are we likely start to clear out by the time we head toward Thursday and Friday keeping temperatures in the 60s.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

