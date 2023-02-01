50/50 Thursdays
Fire burns through attic of home on Louisiana Avenue

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fire burned through the attic of a large home on Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department said.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire and smoke were reported to be coming from the chimney. The house is in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, between Clarence and Cleveland streets.

No one was injured in the fire.

Officials said that the fire was called in at 10:39 a.m. and brought under control by Lake Charles firefighters around 11:20 a.m..

