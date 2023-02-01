50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu officials assist in tornado survey

Calcasieu officials assist in tornado survey(Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Employees of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness assisted in the US National Weather Service of Lake Charles in their damage assessment of the tornado that hit Calcasieu Parish and Orange County last week.

OHSEP and NWS used the “Swiftwater 1″ to traverse the Sabine River and Brenam Bayou to map the course of the tornado.

