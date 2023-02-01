Authorities investigating homicide near Pinderosa Park

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating a homicide in the Dove Creek Community of Westlake this morning, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched after being contacted by a concerned neighbor who said they heard gunshots this morning, Feb. 1, 2023. Authorities say they are still in the early stages of the investigation but can confirm that the victim was a black male.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive new details.

