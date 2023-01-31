Welsh hires Ronne Courville as school’s next head football coach

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Welsh High School announced Sunday that they have hired Ronnie Courville as the next head coach of the Greyhounds. The job opened when former head coach of the greyhounds Cody Gueringer decided to fill the open head coach position for the Sulphur Golden Tors earlier this month.

Courville, who was a graduate of Jennings High School and McNeese University, had been an assistant coach for six seasons at Welsh before getting promoted. He takes over a team that went (10-2) on the season, and then went on to win their first round state playoff game against Varnado 44-8.

Courville will also take over the position of the school’s athletic director as well.

