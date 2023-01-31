50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 30, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 30, 2023.

Leonor Elinda Barnett, 27, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

John Thomas Coll, 43, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing; resisting an officer; theft under $5,000; burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.

Tresmond Jones, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of marijuana.

Colby Allen Ladnier, 24, Pascagoula, MS: Theft under $25,000; instate detainer.

Brandon Micheal Foote, 24, Westlake: Burglary; theft under $5,000.

Andrew Ryan Montgomery, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing; possession of synthetic marijuana.

