50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Suspected police impersonator with ‘stash of knives’ arrested near US Capitol, officials say

Authorities said a suspected police impersonator carrying weapons near the U.S. Capitol and the...
Authorities said a suspected police impersonator carrying weapons near the U.S. Capitol and the White House was arrested.(Source: @CapitolPolice via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A suspected police impersonator was caught carrying weapons on Capitol grounds Monday, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Capitol Police said Secret Service agents tipped them off after spotting 37-year-old Max Eli Viner near the White House.

The department said Viner had a “stash of knives” and a “chainsaw blade” on him, and officers found “fake police equipment,” shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask in Viner’s vehicle.

The Secret Service arrested Viner. Charges against him include impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a prohibited weapon, police said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
CPSO: Suspects caught selling catalytic converters at recycling center after thefts
CPSO: Suspects caught selling catalytic converters at recycling center after thefts
Investigators found that a raccoon had entered the home through a dog door and then attacked...
Rabid raccoon enters home, attacks dog
FILE - A Boeing 747-8, Boeing's new passenger plane, takes its first flight, Sunday, March 20,...
Boeing bids farewell to an icon, delivers last 747 jumbo jet
New DC Studios bosses debuted plans for a revamped and newly unified DC Universe of films and...
DC officially announces ‘Superman: Legacy’ in 2025, Wonder Woman prequel and Batman films