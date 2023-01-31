SOWELA Spotlight: 18-week HVAC training program

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re looking for a good job that you can get trained for at a fraction of the time and cost, SOWELA may have just what you’re looking for. Sherman Broussard is an HVAC instructor with SOWELA who joined us this morning to talk about the 18-week HVAC training program that begins in February.

Registration is now available for the program which begins Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Students will be able to learn residential and commercial HVAC as well as combustion processes, operating concepts of the refrigeration cycle, how to troubleshoot, and more.

Those who successfully complete the program earn 10 hours of OSHA-authorized training on credit workplace safety topics such as NCCER and HVAC certifications. They will also be better prepared to test for the EPA Universal 608 license.

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, HVAC mechanics and installers are four-star jobs based on occupational outlook, educational requirements, and salary. The average HVAC mechanic and installer makes about $20.94 an hour or upwards of $31 an hour with experience.

The program cost is listed as $5,575 and scholarships and financial aid are available for those who qualify.

