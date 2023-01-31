Shooting survivor Kendria Peghee: “Leave, don’t think twice about it. Abuse in a relationship...is not okay.”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If domestic violence continues in a home, sometimes it escalates to murder.

That’s what officials say happened in the case of Sheron Lewis, convicted of first-degree-murder and attempted first-degree murder. The shooting survivor and prosecutor have direct advice for those living in unsafe situations.

Sometimes people can learn from tragedies that happen to others. Perhaps the murder of Kenesha Spencer and attempted murder of her daughter, Kendria Peghee, are that way.

Kendria Peghee lost a leg, needed stomach and bladder reconstruction and was in the hospital for three months after being shot multiple times. But her strength in the face of adversity has carried her through.

Kendria has this advice for those living in volatile relationships.

“Leave, don’t think twice about it. Abuse in a relationship, domestic, is not okay. Don’t ever make it okay. Leave when you see the signs,” said Peghee.

Peghee said the violence erupted after her mother said she wanted him to leave.

First assistant D.A. Jacob Johnson agrees leaving is best if possible when they see controlling behavior. But leaving can be tricky, and Oasis Women’s Shelter Director Kathy Manuel said if possible, it should be carefully planned.

“You should leave or get out of the situation, but you have to do it safely because 75 percent of women killed are killed when they leave. So it’s a dangerous time,” she said.

And when there’s danger and no time for planning, Manuel said call 911.

“When you leave, a lot of people think, ‘I’ve got to get this together, and that together. Not necessarily. Don’t put your life at risk to get a piece of paper. We can get you a new ID. We can get you a copy of your birth certificate, things like that. There are those resources. There is help getting for a deposit for a new place to live, or getting rent paid to help you,” said Kendria.

Kendria called 911 even after being shot, which may be part of why she’s alive.

Help with dealing with domestic violence:

