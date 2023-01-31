50/50 Thursdays
Sean Payton expected to coach Broncos next season, ESPN reports

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks at a video screen during an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks at a video screen during an NFL football game against the Titans in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton is expected to return to coaching next season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, if the team can complete a compensation deal with the Saints, according to a published report.

NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday (Jan. 31) that the Saints are on the verge of accepting a compensation package in exchange for surrendering Payton’s contractual rights to the Broncos.

According to Schefter, the deal will include Denver sending its 2023 first-round pick in the NFL draft and its second-round pick in 2024 in exchange for Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick.

Payton stepped aside from coaching this season to work as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, but had two years remaining on his coaching contract with the Saints.

Speaking Sunday on the NFL on Fox pregame show, Payton wore a Broncos orange tie and said he expected his coaching future would be clarified this week.

“I think, in the next week, we’re gonna know a lot more,” Payton said. “We’ve had a chance to visit with a lot of great owners, a lot of outstanding organizations that are obviously looking for a reboot.”

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available,

