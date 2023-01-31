50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana Lottery transfers to state up by $13.7M

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the second quarter of the fiscal year, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation transferred over $62.8 million to the state treasury, about $13.7 million more than the same quarter last year and exceeding budgeted transfers by nearly $14.4 million.

“We ended the first half of the year on a high note, thanks to historic jackpots for the multistate games Powerball and Mega Millions, whose combined sales were up over $36.6 million from last year!” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “The Lottery team will work to carry this momentum forward into the second half of the year to drive home our mission to maximize revenue for the state of Louisiana.”

With a revenue of $185,535,032 the Lottery’s total second-quarter state transfers were $62,823,541, bringing total fiscal year-to-date transfers to $113,377,032. Since the Lottery began operations in 1991, it has brought in almost $12.6 billion in revenue and transferred more than $4.4 billion to the state treasury.

Retailers earn a 5% sales commission, plus incentives for cashing winning tickets and bonuses for selling big winning tickets.  

For October through December of 2022, retailer compensation totaled over $10.2 million.

Over the last couple of years, the Lottery has begun adjusting scratch-off game prize structures, increasing prize payouts, adding more higher price-point games, and launching new types of games.

