‘Lady Jambalaya’ frozen jambalaya, gumbo recalled due to lack of inspection

The recall includes 32-oz. plastic containers of “Lady Jambalaya Homemade Jambalaya” and “Lady...
The recall includes 32-oz. plastic containers of “Lady Jambalaya Homemade Jambalaya” and “Lady Jambalaya Homemade Gumbo” produced since September 2021 with various sell by dates.(USDA)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(KPLC) - Wild Cajun Meals, LLC is recalling over 18,000 pounds of frozen, fully cooked “Lady Jambalaya” jambalaya and gumbo products sold in retail stores in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

According to the USDA, the products were made in a facility that had not been federally inspected and did not have the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall includes 32-oz. plastic containers of “Lady Jambalaya Homemade Jambalaya” and “Lady Jambalaya Homemade Gumbo” produced since September 2021 with various sell by dates.

The USDA advises checking your freezers for these products and throwing them out or returning them.

There have been no reports of illness related to the products.

Wild Cajun Meals is based in Garland, Texas. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact company representative Andrew Odegbaro at 214-435-9124 or aodegbaro@wildcajunmeals.com.

