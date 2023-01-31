Jennings man arrested after side-by-side, generators, guns stolen from Lake Arthur home

Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is jailed and other arrests are expected after generators, firearms, a Honda side-by-side vehicle and other items were stolen from a home on Hwy 3056 in Lake Arthur Monday, authorities say.

Jeff Davis Parish deputies found the side-by-side on St. Gertrude Road in Jennings and identified the suspects who drove the vehicle there and left in a gold Kia minivan, Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said.

Deputies arrested Clay Joseph Hebert, 22, of Jennings, on two counts of illegal possession of stolen things.

The side-by-side and other items were returned to their owner, Ivey said. The investigation is ongoing.

