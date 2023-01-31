50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Dense fog this morning. Cloudy and cooler.

Rain chances daily
By Jeff Andrews
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Tuesday headlines(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Another gloomy day is ahead. We have a dense fog advisory in place. The fog is quite widespread at this hour. Mist/ and maybe a little bit of light rain. It certainly feels like rain. Our temperatures are around 50 cooler to the north. We have a cold front, actually, a couple, that are sitting over the general area. Much cooler temperatures further north and west. We’ll be on the cooler side today, actually a cooler stretch for a handful of days. Our average high is about 64. We’re likely to be in the 50s but we rebound as we get towards the second half of the 10-day stretch. We had 64 for the high in Lake Charles yesterday we started at 53. We’ll likely see a high of 55 today. The record high is 80. the record low for today 19.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KPLC)

We are looking at an unsettled week with rain chances the next handful of days, then we have a brief quiet and more settled stretch before we head into a more active weather week mid-next week.

Rain chance
Rain chance(KPLC)

The rain chances are on the lower side but they do increase as we go through the day today. Light rain here and there. Our winds will generally be from the north about 10 miles an hour gusting towards 15 miles an hour. We’ll be dealing with shower potential off and on throughout the day on Wednesday too. Thursday looks like we’ll have several rounds of potentially heavy rain as a wetter day is ahead for us on Thursday. Rainfall amounts through this stretch via futurecast, is projecting roughly about an inch of rain for Lake Charles and along I-10.

Fog with light rain here and there today a high of 55.

Light rain is a possibility tonight down to 42.

Rain, mainly light on our Wednesday, and even cooler yet with a high of only 50.

a 70% chance of showers, maybe a few thunderstorms on Thursday, and a high of 53.

We start to clear out some on Friday partly sunny with a high of 57.

Our upcoming weekend looks fairly sunny and we start to see our temperatures warm up as well.

Milder temperatures next week with rain chances on most days as well.

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

