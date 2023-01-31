50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Continuing to get colder with additional rain at times Wednesday

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures remain stuck in the 40s and 50s this afternoon with  a lot of clouds but not a lot of rain. We have a few light showers on radar continue moving up through north and central Louisiana. The the big weather story remains back off to our northwest which is the winter weather across Texas that will encompass areas of Arkansas perhaps even northwest Louisiana with a mix of rain freezing rain and sleet. None of that though will impact us as our temperatures will stay warm enough to prevent anything other than rain over the next couple of days.

Through the day on your Wednesday we’ll see temperatures a little bit cooler as highs stay in the 40s with the possibility of some passing showers through the day tomorrow about a 40% coverage of showers. With a chance of rain expected for your Wednesday and then on into Thursday morning the rain chances increase even more as a reinforcing cold front pushes in and kicks up the showers and maybe a few thunderstorms although severe weather is not going to be a problem with anything that we see coming with the front on Thursday.

The only concern is the possibility of heavy rain and that could exist on in through the first half of the day on Thursday before we seen decreasing rain chances Thursday night and into Friday with a sunnier end to the week. Don’t expect much of a warm-up though as we keep clouds and rain around for the next few days and highs in the 40s both tomorrow and your Thursday as well. By Friday we bring back some sun those temperatures will begin to warm back into the 50s and 60s through the upcoming weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

