CPSO: Suspects caught selling catalytic converters at recycling center after thefts

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles men are behind bars after allegedly stealing catalytic converters from two businesses.

Catalytic converters were stolen from businesses on Hwy 90 East and Freds Road in Lake Charles on Jan. 26, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.

Walter W. Nelson, 43, sold several converters matching the type stolen from the Hwy 90 business at a local recycling center, Vincent said.

While investigating at the recycling center, detectives saw Nelson in a black truck, which is also seen in surveillance of the catalytic converter theft, Vincent said.

The truck belongs to Reginald M. Louis, 52, who was arrested on accusations of catalytic converter theft in September 2022, Vincent said. Detectives identified Louis as the suspect seen stealing converters in the video.

Detectives returned to the recycling center the next day and found Nelson and Louis there, Vincent said. Louis forcefully resisted detectives and ran off, but detectives caught up to him and arrested him.

Nelson left the scene, but he was later arrested walking on Hwy 108 in Sulphur, Vincent said.

Nelson faces three counts of possession of stolen things from $1,000 to $5,000. He is jailed on $30,000 bond.

Louis faces the following charges:

Resisting a police officer with force or violence

Simple burglary

Four counts of theft from $1,000 to $5,000

Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 to $50,000

Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Louis is jailed on $140,000. He also had an active warrant for drug possession, Vincent said.

