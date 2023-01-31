Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family.

Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where it will be processed and scanned into the sheriff’s office’s system. An electronic file of that mail will then be delivered to inmates on a password-protected kiosk.

Any mail for inmates received at the Calcasieu Correctional Center will be returned to the sender.

“Sometimes we got to protect them from themselves because unfortunately, if they can try and get something in there going to try” Sheriff Mancuso said.

It’s part of an effort to prevent inmates and family from smuggling drugs through mail system.

“Look they were using Bibles to cut out and hide behind the Bible weapons. They were soaking pages in the Bible, look we’ve seen it all, trust me,” Mancuso said.

Mancuso said this would be a more secure method to track.

“Each dorm is segregated into what we call a pod, and there’s approximately 26 people in each pod, and each pod has five tablets and a kiosk. So, they can go up to kiosk and read their mail, they can go up, get a tablet and read their mail. There’s just different ways we can do it, and they have to share unfortunately,” he said.

Inmates will still have access to books and Bibles electronically, with over 200 options for free. They’ll just have to pay to watch movies on the tablets, send electronic letters out and any subscriptions they choose to join.

The bottom line is the safety and security of the institution.

“I get why they’re upset, now there is one less thing they can do to try to beat the system, but that’s the way it’s going to be. That’s the way our jails are going to be run. Unfortunately, it’s a jail, it’s not a country club, it’s not a frat house. It is a jail,” Mancuso said.

Items taken away from inmates as a result of the new rule will remain at CCC’s library. Items will not be returned and cannot be picked up by family members.

Anyone sending mail to an inmate is asked to use the following address:

Smart Communications / Calcasieu Correctional Center OR Calcasieu Sheriff’s Prison Inmate Name / Inmate ID# P.O. Box 9169 Seminole, FL 33775-9169

Legal mail, court documents, bank statements and publications should continue to be sent to the Calcasieu Correctional Center directly at the following address:

Calcasieu Correctional Center P.O. Box 2017 Lake Charles, LA 70602

The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office says anyone with questions regarding the transition or new system can contact the Calcasieu Correctional Center at (337) 491-3763.

