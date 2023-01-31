50/50 Thursdays
Boil advisories issued for Elton, areas of east Allen Parish

(WVUE-Fox 8)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KPLC) - All Town of Elton water customers and some east Allen Parish residents are under a boil advisory Tuesday afternoon.

A boil advisory was issued for all East Allen Waterworks customers on Hwy 190 West, South Powell Road and the Coushatta Reservation due to a broken water line at the reservation.

A boil advisory was also issued for the Town of Elton due to low water pressure related to the leak.

