Boil advisories issued for Elton, areas of east Allen Parish

(KPLC) - All Town of Elton water customers and some east Allen Parish residents are under a boil advisory Tuesday afternoon.

A boil advisory was issued for all East Allen Waterworks customers on Hwy 190 West, South Powell Road and the Coushatta Reservation due to a broken water line at the reservation.

A boil advisory was also issued for the Town of Elton due to low water pressure related to the leak.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.