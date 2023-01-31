50/50 Thursdays
Area schools combat teacher shortage

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local schools are coming up with creative ways to fight the persistent teacher shortage.

7News spoke to Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Shannon LaFargue who said the district is in a good place, but the demand for more teachers is still there.

“Staffing shortage is a conversation that just seemingly won’t go away, and we can’t wait until that day comes,” LaFargue said. “Even pre-pandemic and pre-hurricane, we were facing a decline in the number of teachers that were available.”

He said there are needs in all departments from bus drivers, substitute teachers to even retired teachers.

“For example, in classrooms in which a teacher goes on sabbatical, in which a teacher is on maternity leave,” LaFargue said. “Maybe it’s for just 6 or 7 weeks. If you bring someone who is skilled in their craft, during that duration, our kids benefit, the school benefits, the system benefits.”

LaFargue explained there are multiple efforts to attract potential employees, including tuition assistance, attending career fairs, social media campaigns, as well as the Education Rising Program that allows high school students to receive dual enrollment for educational courses.

“It’s an opportunity at the early level to expose them to a potential career in education,” LaFargue said.

For job opportunities at Calcasieu Parish schools, click here.

For job opportunities at Cameron Parish schools, click here.

For job opportunities at Jeff Davis Parish schools, click here.

For job opportunities at Beauregard Parish schools, click here.

