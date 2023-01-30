50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 29, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 29, 2023.

Jorie Shalie Grubham, 39, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Davon Anthony Patterson, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unlawful use of I.D. to gain access to a gaming institution; resisting an officer by refusal to ID.

Tyson Kemone Garrison, 38, Lake Charles: Obtaining a rented vehicle through false representation; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); criminal conspiracy (4 charges).

Todd Armin Keilers, 27, Fayetteville, TX: Property damage under $1,000 (3 charges).

Reginald Michael Louis, 52, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000; burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1000.

Carie Denean Martin, 41, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

