Man arrested after attacks on LA-area drivers' vehicles

A victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit...
A victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe. (KCAL, KCBS, DRONEZONE LA, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man suspected of being the Tesla driver seen in viral videos attacking Los Angeles-area motorists’ vehicles with a pipe was arrested during the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was arrested Sunday by major crimes unit officers in connection with assaults he is believed to have committed Jan. 11 while driving a Tesla Model X on State Route 2, the CHP said.

“The assaults were captured on a dash-cam video and several leads were provided to our department by the public which led to the arrest,” the CHP said.

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe. (KCAL, KCBS, DRONEZONE_LA, CNN)

The video showed that the Tesla did not have a rear license plate.

Other drivers came forward with accounts of attacks after video of the Jan. 11 attacks aired.

Radimak was booked into a Los Angeles Police Department jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and on two unspecified outstanding warrants.

It was not immediately known whether Radimak has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

