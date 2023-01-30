50/50 Thursdays
Lake Arthur man accused of vehicular homicide after bicyclist struck and killed

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man has been arrested after being accused of vehicular homicide after a bicyclist was struck and killed near Ellie Benoit Rd., according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says troopers were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Hwy 717 south of Lake Arthur around 7 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2023.

During their investigation, troopers say, Allen J. Vincent, 60, of Gueydan was traveling east on his bicycle in the westbound lane of the highway when a 2016 Toyota Tundra being driven by Kane G. Leblanc, 20, of Lake Arthur collided with the bicycle head-on as it traveled west. The crash caused Vincent to be ejected from the bicycle resulting in his death.

Troopers continued their investigation of the crash and later arrested Leblanc on Jan. 29 after they received the results of his toxicology test.

Leblanc was booked into the Vermilion Parish jail for vehicular homicide, driving on the right side of the road, and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

