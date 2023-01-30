50/50 Thursdays
Housing Counseling Agency Announces 2023 Homebuyer Education Classes

(Jace Harper)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish’s Housing Counseling Agency, in conjunction with Project Build a Future, has announced its free Homebuyer Education classes schedule for 2023.

All classes are held at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex, 2000 Moeling St. in Lake Charles. Participants can opt to attend two, four-hour, back-to-back classes or attend one eight-hour session.

The class walks participants through the entire process of buying a home, step by step. It covers pros and cons of purchasing a home, the role of realtors, all about mortgages, financial management, and proper budgeting. Other topics include down payments, closing costs, insurance and how to apply for grants.

Residents who are interested in buying a home, are in the process of buying a home, and even those who already own homes, are encouraged to sign up.

To register, visit //calcasieu.gov/housingcounseling, click on the “homebuyer group counseling” tab and fill out the application.

Applications are also available at the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department office, 2001 Moeling St., Lake Charles. the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The first class begins Feb. 18. Here is the full 2023 class schedule:

  • Saturday, Feb. 18: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.,  hosted by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
  • Monday, April 24: 5-9 p.m., hosted by Project Build a Future
  • Tuesday, April 25: 5-9 p.m., hosted by Project Build a Future
  • Monday, June 12: 5-9 p.m., hosted by Project Build a Future
  • Tuesday, June 13: 5-9 p.m., hosted by Project Build a Future
  • Saturday, Aug. 19: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., hosted by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
  • Monday, Oct. 23: 5-9 p.m., hosted by Project Build a Future
  • Tuesday, Oct. 24: 5-9 p.m., hosted by Project Build a Future
  • Saturday, Nov. 18: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., hosted by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

