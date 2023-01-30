Higgins named chairman of border security subcommittee

Washington, D.C. (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA), a returning member of the Homeland Security Committee, has been named Chairman of the Subcommittee on Border Security, Facilitation, and Operations, according to Higgins’ office.

The Subcommittee is responsible for all aspects of security operations along the land, air, and maritime borders.

