50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Higgins named chairman of border security subcommittee

U.S. Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA)
U.S. Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA)(Source: U.S. Congress)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington, D.C. (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA), a returning member of the Homeland Security Committee, has been named Chairman of the Subcommittee on Border Security, Facilitation, and Operations, according to Higgins’ office.

The Subcommittee is responsible for all aspects of security operations along the land, air, and maritime borders.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Latest News

Lake Arthur man accused of vehicular homicide after bicyclist struck and killed
KPLC 7 News at Noon
Health Headlines: Minimally invasive option to treat congestive heart failure
Health Headlines: Minimally invasive option to treat congestive heart failure
Gremillion is an 8-year-old male with short brown hair and brown eyes.
LSP: Covington 8-year-old reported missing found safe